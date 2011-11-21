(Refiles to fix formatting)

COLOMBO, Nov 21 Sri Lanka will devalue its rupee currency by 3 percent to make the island nation's exporters competitive, President Mahinda Rajapaksa said while announcing the 2012 budget.,,

Following are the main numbers given in the budget document, released on Monday after Rajapaksa's speech in parliament.

(Amounts are in billions of rupees and percentages are calculated based on total GDP in parentheses)

2011 2012 Total revenue 923.2 (14.1) 1,106.1 (14.7)

* Tax Revenue 827.5 (12.7) 1,000.6 (13.3) Expenditure 1,397.2 (21.4) 1,594.9 (21.2) * Recurrent Expenditure 1,018.8 (15.6) 1,107.9 (14.7) * Salaries and wages 321.2 367.9 * Interest payments 355.4 370.0 * Subsidies and transfers 212.9 236.4 * Public investments 389.0 (6.0) 497.5 (6.6) Budget deficit 460.0 (7.0) 468.9 (6.2) (Compiled by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)