COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday proposed to devalue the rupee currency by 3 percent with immediate effect, which halted currency trading in its tracks.

The president, who also is the finance minister, made the proposal during his presentation of the 2012 budget to parliament.

Following are comments from analysts, traders and bankers:

NICK NICOLAU, CEO OF HSBC SRI LANKA & MALDIVES:

Our reaction is that this is a fairly positive move. It will make Sri Lankan exporters more competitive compared to their regional peers, because a lot of Asian currencies have depreciated, and if that leads to more exports that will be more positive for the balance of trade. But the most important thing is the increasing competitiveness of Sri Lankan exporters in relation to their regional peers.

AMAL SANDARATNE, ECONOMIST AT FRONTIER RESEARCH

The most interesting thing is the currency devaluation. People have been advocating for it for a long time. It's a good thing as you are giving the market the chance to trade at a competitive rate after the central bank has been holding it for a long time. But it is quite unusual to happen through a budget presentation instead of a central bank statement.

CURRENCY TRADER AT A PRIVATE SRI LANKAN BANK

There is no offer at the moment. If it is a 3 percent devaluation, it should come to around 113.70 a dollar, but I will quote 115 there is no direction at the moment.

SENIOR OFFICIAL WITH A FOREIGN BANK IN SRI LANKA:

This is a move that is going to be useful for the economy. It should help exports and limit imports to some degree. It's a useful step that perhaps does not go far enough. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)