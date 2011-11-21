COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lankan President
Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday proposed to devalue the rupee
currency by 3 percent with immediate effect, which halted
currency trading in its tracks.
The president, who also is the finance minister, made the
proposal during his presentation of the 2012 budget to
parliament. For highlights of his speech, please click on
Following are comments from analysts, traders and bankers:
NICK NICOLAU, CEO OF HSBC SRI LANKA & MALDIVES:
Our reaction is that this is a fairly positive move. It will
make Sri Lankan exporters more competitive compared to their
regional peers, because a lot of Asian currencies have
depreciated, and if that leads to more exports that will be more
positive for the balance of trade. But the most important thing
is the increasing competitiveness of Sri Lankan exporters in
relation to their regional peers.
AMAL SANDARATNE, ECONOMIST AT FRONTIER RESEARCH
The most interesting thing is the currency devaluation.
People have been advocating for it for a long time. It's a good
thing as you are giving the market the chance to trade at a
competitive rate after the central bank has been holding it for
a long time. But it is quite unusual to happen through a budget
presentation instead of a central bank statement.
CURRENCY TRADER AT A PRIVATE SRI LANKAN BANK
There is no offer at the moment. If it is a 3 percent
devaluation, it should come to around 113.70 a dollar, but I
will quote 115 there is no direction at the moment.
SENIOR OFFICIAL WITH A FOREIGN BANK IN SRI LANKA:
This is a move that is going to be useful for the economy.
It should help exports and limit imports to some degree. It's a
useful step that perhaps does not go far enough.
