COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lankan President
Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday devalued the rupee currency
by 3 percent with immediate effect, which halted currency
trading in its tracks.
The president, who also is the finance minister, made the
proposal during his presentation of the 2012 budget to
parliament. For highlights of his speech, please click on
Following are comments from analysts, traders and bankers:
NICK NICOLAU, CEO OF HSBC SRI LANKA & MALDIVES:
Our reaction is that this is a fairly positive move. It will
make Sri Lankan exporters more competitive compared to their
regional peers, because a lot of Asian currencies have
depreciated, and if that leads to more exports that will be more
positive for the balance of trade. But the most important thing
is the increasing competitiveness of Sri Lankan exporters in
relation to their regional peers.
AMAL SANDARATNE, ECONOMIST AT FRONTIER RESEARCH
The most interesting thing is the currency devaluation.
People have been advocating for it for a long time. It's a good
thing as you are giving the market the chance to trade at a
competitive rate after the central bank has been holding it for
a long time. But it is quite unusual to happen through a budget
presentation instead of a central bank statement.
CURRENCY TRADER AT A PRIVATE SRI LANKAN BANK
There is no offer at the moment. If it is a 3 percent
devaluation, it should come to around 113.70 a dollar, but I
will quote 115 there is no direction at the moment.
HARSHA DE SILVA, ECONOMIST AND OPPOSITION
LEGISLATOR
To keep the interest rate low, he had depreciated the
currency after the central bank's rupee defending has become
indefensible, after spending over $1 billion. This shows Sri
Lanka has completely moved out of a market-determined exchange
rate. Other thing is, he has told he will take over 37,000 acres
from plantation companies after promising the recent takeover
bill was only a one-off thing. This doesn't augur well for
investor confidence. This means he is trying to get funds
domestically. Also they have increased the salaries by 10
percent, but you have an inflation of 7 percent and depreciation
of 3 percent.
SENIOR CURRENCY DEALER AT COLOMBO-BASED FOREIGN
BANK
Foreigners are at the moment want to sell their bonds
and exit after the devaluation announcement, but they are not
getting a quote at the moment.
SENIOR EXECUTIVE WITH A FOREIGN BANK IN SRI LANKA:
This is a move that is going to be useful for the economy.
It should help exports and limit imports to some degree. It's a
useful step that perhaps does not go far enough.
CURRENCY DEALER AT A PRIVATE SRI LANKAN BANK
This will create a major crisis and more uncertainties
where investors will lose their entire confidence. All foreign
investors will try to cut off their portfolio in T-bills,
triggering further depreciation in Sri Lanka. Then there will be
a huge pressure on the interest rate and exporters, who have
booked forwards, will incur huge losses.
