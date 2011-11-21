(Adds additional comments)

COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday devalued the rupee currency by 3 percent with immediate effect, which halted currency trading in its tracks.

The president, who also is the finance minister, made the proposal during his presentation of the 2012 budget to parliament. For highlights of his speech, please click on

Following are comments from analysts, traders and bankers:

NICK NICOLAU, CEO OF HSBC SRI LANKA & MALDIVES:

Our reaction is that this is a fairly positive move. It will make Sri Lankan exporters more competitive compared to their regional peers, because a lot of Asian currencies have depreciated, and if that leads to more exports that will be more positive for the balance of trade. But the most important thing is the increasing competitiveness of Sri Lankan exporters in relation to their regional peers.

AMAL SANDARATNE, ECONOMIST AT FRONTIER RESEARCH

The most interesting thing is the currency devaluation. People have been advocating for it for a long time. It's a good thing as you are giving the market the chance to trade at a competitive rate after the central bank has been holding it for a long time. But it is quite unusual to happen through a budget presentation instead of a central bank statement.

CURRENCY TRADER AT A PRIVATE SRI LANKAN BANK

There is no offer at the moment. If it is a 3 percent devaluation, it should come to around 113.70 a dollar, but I will quote 115 there is no direction at the moment.

HARSHA DE SILVA, ECONOMIST AND OPPOSITION LEGISLATOR

To keep the interest rate low, he had depreciated the currency after the central bank's rupee defending has become indefensible, after spending over $1 billion. This shows Sri Lanka has completely moved out of a market-determined exchange rate. Other thing is, he has told he will take over 37,000 acres from plantation companies after promising the recent takeover bill was only a one-off thing. This doesn't augur well for investor confidence. This means he is trying to get funds domestically. Also they have increased the salaries by 10 percent, but you have an inflation of 7 percent and depreciation of 3 percent.

SENIOR CURRENCY DEALER AT COLOMBO-BASED FOREIGN BANK

Foreigners are at the moment want to sell their bonds and exit after the devaluation announcement, but they are not getting a quote at the moment.

SENIOR EXECUTIVE WITH A FOREIGN BANK IN SRI LANKA:

This is a move that is going to be useful for the economy. It should help exports and limit imports to some degree. It's a useful step that perhaps does not go far enough.

CURRENCY DEALER AT A PRIVATE SRI LANKAN BANK

This will create a major crisis and more uncertainties where investors will lose their entire confidence. All foreign investors will try to cut off their portfolio in T-bills, triggering further depreciation in Sri Lanka. Then there will be a huge pressure on the interest rate and exporters, who have booked forwards, will incur huge losses.