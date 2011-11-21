(Adds details)
By C. Bryson Hull
COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lanka's president on
Monday devalued the rupee currency by 3 percent in a
shock monetary policy change that should boost export
competitiveness and temper International Monetary Fund (IMF)
pressure for exchange rate flexibility.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's proposal to drop the rupee
rate -- which by law is the responsibility of the central bank
-- came as he presented a development-heavy 2012 budget to
parliament, acting in his capacity as finance minister.
Overall 2012 spending was forecast to climb 14.15 percent to
1.59 trillion Sri Lanka rupees ($14.4 billion) while the budget
gap in 2012 will be narrowed to 6.2 percent versus a 7.0 percent
forecast this year, in line with IMF targets.
"We need to reduce the import cost and increase export
revenue. When our currency has strengthened, our trading
partners' currencies have depreciated. So I propose to devalue
the currency by 3 percent with effect from today," Rajapaksa
said.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal confirmed the
devaluation would go through on Tuesday. The central bank
controls exchange rate movement with a trading band, with one
state bank selling and another buying.
The IMF, which has given a $2.6 billion loan programme to
help the Indian Ocean nation improve its fiscal discipline and
sustainability after the end of a long civil war in 2009, has
been urging a more flexible exchange rate.
Sri Lanka has blown through more than $1 billion this year
keeping the rupee near 110 to the dollar, prompting concern from
the global lender that non-borrowed reserves are shrinking while
the balance-of-payments surplus is narrowing. It withheld the
eighth tranche of the loan.
IMF country representative Koshy Mathai declined to comment.
EXPORTERS GET BOOST
Bankers and economists welcomed the decision as positive for
Sri Lanka's garment and tea exporters, and expatriate
remittances - the top three foreign exchange sources for the $50
billion economy.
"It will make Sri Lankan exporters more competitive compared
to their regional peers, because a lot of Asian currencies have
depreciated, and if that leads to more exports that will be more
positive for the balance of trade," Nick Nicolau, chief
executive of HSBC in Sri Lanka, told Reuters.
Currency traders said there was some initial panic from
offshore investors who wanted to sell their rupee-denominated
treasury securities, but were unable to get a rate quote after
the shock announcement halted dealing in its tracks.
"Some will want to sell but there are still some guys who
will want to hold it because it is paying them 7-8 percent, so
they are getting 4 percent after the depreciation. Anyway there
is hardly enough liquidity for them to exit," a trader at a
major commercial bank told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The president also said the government would redistribute to
families 37,000 acres of unused state tea and rubber plantation
land leased to the private sector.
The move goes one step past a newly-passed takeover law that
drew ratings agency criticism as a threat to foreign investor
confidence. The government had said there would be no further
takeovers.
"This doesn't augur well for investor confidence. This means
he is trying to get funds domestically," opposition legislator
and economist Harsha De Silva said.
Rajapaksa also gave a 10 percent wage hike to state
employees, something he has been promising to politically
influential trade unions since first coming to power in 2005.
(Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez;
Editing by Bryson Hull/Toby Chopra)