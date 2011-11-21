By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lanka will devalue the
rupee currency by 3 percent to make the island nation's
exporters competitive, President Mahinda Rajapaksa said while
announcing the 2012 budget.
Here are some key points from the 2012 budget proposal:
RUPEE DEVALUATION
The rupee currency will be devalued by 3 percent from
the current level of 110.40 per dollar to make external trade
competitive, after the central bank defended the rupee by
selling more than $1 billion this year. This is the first time
the island nation has made a pronouncement on the rupee since
October 2008, when the central bank said it would allow
flexibility in the exchange rate. That caused a 2 percent drop
on the first day of trading afterward, and as much as 10 percent
over the ensuing months.
BUDGET DEFICIT
The government is aiming for a 20-year-low budget gap of 6.2
percent of gross domestic product (GDP), from 7 percent this
year, continuing fiscal consolidation gains made under a $2.6
billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.
The government anticipates achieving this with a 14.7
percent year-on-year increase in total revenue, while sustaining
total expenditure growth of 21.2 percent year-on-year compared
to this year's 21.4 percent rise.
INVESTMENT INCENTIVES
A 6-year to 12-year tax holiday and other incentives are
being offered to investments in the range of 300 million to 2.5
billion. It was not clear whether that applies to local or
foreign investors or both.
LAND UTILISATION
The government has identified around 37,000 acres of unused
tea and rubber plantation land leased to private companies, and
Rajapaksa proposed to redistribute it to small holders on
30-year lease terms. That runs directly counter to a government
statement last week that a takeover act passed in parliament,
that targeted 37 state assets leased to private businesses, was
a one-off step that would not be repeated. Rating agencies have
warned the act could deter foreign investment.
INFRASTRUCTURE
- A 20 billion rupee World Bank loan to execute urban and
semi-urban development over next three years.
- A total of 170.3 billion rupees has been allocated to the
improvement of roads.
- A 35.8 billion will be spent on irrigation in 2012.
PUBLIC SECTOR WAGES
- A 10 percent pay hike will be given in two phases -- 5
percent in January and the rest from July.
- Total estimated cost of salaries, pensions and other
allowances in 2012 is 38 billion rupees. The public sector wage
bill has been a perennial source of Sri Lanka's fiscal
indiscipline, given the large employee rolls and the fact its
trade unions carry serious political weight.
($1 = 110.375 Sri Lanka Rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)