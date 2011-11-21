COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lanka will devalue the rupee currency by 3 percent to make the island nation's exporters competitive, President Mahinda Rajapaksa said while announcing the 2012 budget.

Here are some key points from the 2012 budget proposal:

RUPEE DEVALUATION

The rupee currency will be devalued by 3 percent from the current level of 110.40 per dollar to make external trade competitive, after the central bank defended the rupee by selling more than $1 billion this year. This is the first time the island nation has made a pronouncement on the rupee since October 2008, when the central bank said it would allow flexibility in the exchange rate. That caused a 2 percent drop on the first day of trading afterward, and as much as 10 percent over the ensuing months.

BUDGET DEFICIT

The government is aiming for a 20-year-low budget gap of 6.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), from 7 percent this year, continuing fiscal consolidation gains made under a $2.6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

The government anticipates achieving this with a 14.7 percent year-on-year increase in total revenue, while sustaining total expenditure growth of 21.2 percent year-on-year compared to this year's 21.4 percent rise.

INVESTMENT INCENTIVES

A 6-year to 12-year tax holiday and other incentives are being offered to investments in the range of 300 million to 2.5 billion. It was not clear whether that applies to local or foreign investors or both.

LAND UTILISATION

The government has identified around 37,000 acres of unused tea and rubber plantation land leased to private companies, and Rajapaksa proposed to redistribute it to small holders on 30-year lease terms. That runs directly counter to a government statement last week that a takeover act passed in parliament, that targeted 37 state assets leased to private businesses, was a one-off step that would not be repeated. Rating agencies have warned the act could deter foreign investment.

INFRASTRUCTURE

- A 20 billion rupee World Bank loan to execute urban and semi-urban development over next three years.

- A total of 170.3 billion rupees has been allocated to the improvement of roads.

- A 35.8 billion will be spent on irrigation in 2012.

PUBLIC SECTOR WAGES

- A 10 percent pay hike will be given in two phases -- 5 percent in January and the rest from July.

- Total estimated cost of salaries, pensions and other allowances in 2012 is 38 billion rupees. The public sector wage bill has been a perennial source of Sri Lanka's fiscal indiscipline, given the large employee rolls and the fact its trade unions carry serious political weight.

($1 = 110.375 Sri Lanka Rupees)