COLOMBO, Nov 21 Sri Lanka aims to reduce its fiscal deficit to a 36-year low of 5.2 percent of GDP in 2014, while attaining over 7.5 percent annual economic growth in each of the next three years, Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Thursday, announcing the island nation's 2014 budget. Following are the main numbers given in the budget document, released on Thursday after Rajapaksa's speech in parliament. (Amounts are in billions of rupees and percentages in parentheses are calculated based on total GDP) 2013 2014 Total revenue 1,183.1 (13.6) 1,437.4 (14.5) * Tax Revenue 1,052.2 (12.1) 1,274.6 (12.8) Expenditure 1,712.4 (19.7) 1,985.6 (20.0) * Recurrent Expenditure 1,224.9 (14.1) 1,328.3 (13.4) * Salaries and wages 391.4 410.6 * Interest payments 444.8 441.0 * Subsidies and transfers 256.4 284.7 * Public investments 503.9 (5.8) 668.5 (6.7) Budget deficit 509.2 (5.8) 516.1 (5.2) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal Editing by Sunil Nair)