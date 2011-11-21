(Refiles to add missing code)
COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lanka will devalue its
rupee currency by 3 percent with effect from Tuesday and
will not cut the exchange rate any further in the immediate
future, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on
Monday.
"We'll depreciate by 3 percent tomorrow and that will be
that. We will not do any more than 3 percent, because there is
too much speculation. If we had allowed it to move down on its
own, people would have been speculating. So now they know where
we will have stopped," Cabraal told Reuters.
Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday proposed
the devaluation to help exporters and cut import costs, while
giving his 2012 budget presentation to parliament in his
capacity as finance minister.
Cabraal said central bank officials were meeting to discuss
how the devaluation would be carried out.
"We will probably reset the trading band, but we will have a
discussion how to go about it," Cabraal said.
The central bank uses two state banks to control the forex
market, with one setting the selling rate and the other the
buying rate.
(Reporting by Bryson Hull; Editing by Shihar Aneez)