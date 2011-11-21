COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday proposed to devalue the rupee currency by 3 percent with immediate effect to cut import costs and boost export income.

"We need to reduce the import cost and increase export revenue. When our currency has strengthened, our trading partners' currencies have depreciated. So I propose to devalue the currency by 3 percent with effect from today," the president said while presenting the 2012 budget in parliament.

"Accordingly, I expect Sri Lanka's central bank to do the necessary revision on this."

The central bank has spent more than $1 billion in foreign exchange reserves this year defending the rupee, which has prompted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to urge Sri Lanka to allow more flexibility in its exchange rate.

It currently manages the currency by using state banks to set a buying and selling band, to smooth volatility.

