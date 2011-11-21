COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lankan President
Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday proposed to devalue the rupee
currency by 3 percent with immediate effect to cut import
costs and boost export income.
"We need to reduce the import cost and increase export
revenue. When our currency has strengthened, our trading
partners' currencies have depreciated. So I propose to devalue
the currency by 3 percent with effect from today," the president
said while presenting the 2012 budget in parliament.
"Accordingly, I expect Sri Lanka's central bank to do the
necessary revision on this."
The central bank has spent more than $1 billion in foreign
exchange reserves this year defending the rupee, which has
prompted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to urge Sri Lanka
to allow more flexibility in its exchange rate.
It currently manages the currency by using state banks to
set a buying and selling band, to smooth volatility.
For highlights of the 2012 budget, see
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)