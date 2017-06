COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday proposed a 10 percent salary hike for state employees including the armed forces in 2012, which would bring next year's wages bill 38 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($344.3 million).

"A 5 percent increase will be paid from January and the remaining 5 percent increase will be from July," Rajapaksa told the parliament while presenting the 2012 budget.

($1 = 110.375 Sri Lanka Rupees)