COLOMBO Jan 29 Sri Lanka's new government has
blocked three casinos approved by the previous administration,
among them a $400-million project by Australian gaming mogul
James Packer's Crown Resorts Ltd.
The widely-expected move redeems an election pledge by new
President Maithripala Sirisena to cancel the Crown Resorts
licence. Sirisena won a Jan. 8 election, ending a decade of
authoritarian rule by President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
The casinos faced opposition from Buddhist leaders and some
of Rajapaksa's own coalition partners, who feared that gaming
could lead to a boom in prostitution and damage values and
culture in the mainly Buddhist island nation.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said gazette notices
that gave tax concessions to the projects, including Packer's
integrated mixed-development project, had been amended.
"We have decided to ban such approval for casinos,"
Wickremesinghe told parliament. "But they can conduct all other
activities," he added, referring to hotel and residential
apartments included in the projects.
Besides Lake Leisure, Packer's Sri Lankan joint venture, the
blocked projects are the $300-million Queensbury resort planned
by Sri Lanka's Vallibel One Plc, and the $850-million
Water Front Properties of John Keells Holdings Plc, the
country's biggest conglomerate.
Packer, one of Australia's richest men, got Sri Lankan
cabinet approval for the project in 2013, but its terms were
altered in the face of opposition from some Buddhist leaders and
political parties, and construction has yet to start.
All casino licences will be reviewed and gaming will be
restricted to a specific area of Sri Lanka in future, cabinet
spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said.
"But we have not decided an area yet and the current
location is just temporary," he told reporters in Colombo.
Rajapaksa's government had said casinos would be restricted
to D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha, an area in the commercial heart of
the capital where Crown has planned its hotel.
