By Ranga Sirilal
| COLOMBO, March 12
COLOMBO, March 12 Sri Lanka's Defence
Ministry on Monday ordered news outlets to get prior approval
before sending mobile phone alerts about the military or police,
a move press freedom groups decried as another step towards
greater censorship.
In a letter hand-delivered to news outlets including
Reuters, Media Center for National Security (MCNS)
Director-General Lakshman Hulugalle said the new order was
effective immediately.
"I have been instructed to inform you that any news related
to national security, security forces, and the police should get
prior approval from the MCNS before dissemination," Hulugalle
said in the letter, dated last Friday.
That was the same day local news outlets reported a
murder-suicide that left three soldiers dead of gunshot wounds.
It also came after reports of a police officer's arrest for
soliciting a large bribe, and a botched abduction attempt blamed
on soldiers.
The MCNS comes under the defence ministry, and handles the
public affairs function for the military and police.
Contacted by Reuters, Hulugalle denied there were any
restrictions on what could be reported.
"But we want to know what's going to be disseminated before
it is being disseminated," he said.
The new directive is the latest control imposed on news and
information websites. The government is increasingly intolerant
of criticism, and Sri Lanka has in recent years headed further
down lists measuring international press freedom rankings.
"This is the first step in going for wider censorship," said
Sunil Jayasekara, the head of Sri Lanka's Free Media Movement.
In November, the government required news websites to
register with the Media Ministry, a month after it blocked some
sites critical of the government.
The Indian Ocean island nation's government first blocked
some websites linked to the Tamil Tiger separatists during the
final phase of a 25-year civil war, arguing the ban was
acceptable in a time of war, but the bans have grown since the
end of the war in 2009.
(Writing by Bryson Hull; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)