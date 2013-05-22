COLOMBO May 22 China Development Bank
Corporation will lend $580 million to Sri Lanka to
help implement key infrastructure projects, a government
document released on Wednesday showed.
The loan will bring CDB's total lending to Sri Lanka to more
than $1.4 billion. China's increasing influence in the island
nation has stoked concerns in neighbouring India.
According to the document, $300 million of the loan will be
spent on developing roads and $200 million on water supply
projects, with the rest going to the national business school.
It said CDB had already extended $652 million for road
development projects and $214 million for an irrigation project.
The loan announcement comes ahead of a four-day official
visit to China by Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
The $59 billion economy has increasingly relied on China for
financing and technical expertise for reconstruction projects
following the end of its long civil war in May 2009.
In March, China's Export-Import Bank agreed a $278.2 million
loan to finance a rail track to a port Beijing is building in
Sri Lanka's deep south of Hambantota.
China has loaned $1.5 billion for the port's construction
and $209 million for a nearby airport.
Similar port developments from Myanmar to Pakistan have
raised Indian fears about Chinese political and military
influence, but Rajapaksa has rejected such concerns, saying
China's presence in Sri Lanka is strictly business-related.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Catherine Evans)