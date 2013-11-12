* Canada, India leaders stay away from Commonwealth meeting
By Frank Jack Daniel
COLOMBO, Nov 12 Allegations of abuses against
ethnic minority Tamils in Sri Lanka four years after the army
won a civil war against separatist rebels have put pressure on
the government as it prepares to host a Commonwealth summit.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said weeks ago he was
skipping the meeting because of concern about human rights and
his Indian counterpart, Manmohan Singh, has also pulled out.
British Prime Minister David Cameron says he will ask
"serious questions" and demand an investigation into allegations
of war crimes.
Separatist Tamil rebels battled government forces for 26
years until an army offensive crushed them in 2009.
A U.N. panel has said thousands of mainly Tamil civilians
died in the offensive. Both sides had committed atrocities, but
army shelling killed most of the victims, it concluded.
The government says Sri Lanka is on the path to
reconciliation, helped by fast economic growth.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa, speaking at the Commonwealth
Business Forum launch on Tuesday, chided developed countries.
"For genuine and credible partnerships to be established for
wealth creation, the more advanced nations need to be sensitive
to the issues of the lesser-developed nations, and must be
honestly supportive of promoting trade with emerging nations,"
Rajapaksa said.
However, complaints of rights abuses, such as those recently
aired in a forum organised by Human Rights Watch, have raised
concern about whether Sri Lanka is really on a path to peace.
Two ethnic Tamils, speaking from Britain where they are
seeking asylum, told reporters last month they had been detained
by security forces, repeatedly raped and beaten in what rights
groups say is a pattern of intimidation.
One said he was picked up on the street last year. During
five days in detention, men beat him with a plastic pipe and
repeatedly inserted a metal rod into his rectum, he said.
"I had no choice, I couldn't stand the torture so I admitted
to the allegation I was in the LTTE," the man said, referring to
the now disbanded Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE) rebels.
A 30-year-old woman said she was pushed into a van in August
and raped in detention for 19 days by different men. "I could
hear other women screaming in other rooms," she said.
Both said they were released after friends and relatives
paid a ransom.
Human Rights Watch investigator Charu Lata Hogg said
evidence of rape had been detected by doctors, but that this was
rarely included in asylum applications because of stigma. She
said she had documented 75 cases.
"ZERO TOLERANCE"
Rajapaksa's government dismisses such accusations, which it
says amount to a campaign by rebel sympathisers to tarnish its
image and detract from the Nov. 15-17 Commonwealth meeting.
The 53-member Commonwealth, made up mostly of former British
colonies, holds a summit every two years. It has little power,
but wields some influence in mediating disputes between members.
"Sri Lanka has zero tolerance on torture," said military
spokesman Ruwan Wanigasooriya.
"If they were really victims, they should have gone to a
police station and made a complaint," he said of those who
complained of abuse, adding that 15 cases of torture were before
courts.
The government also rejects the findings of the U.N. panel
of heavy civilian casualties at the end of the war, as well as
two resolutions by the U.N. Human Rights Commission calling on
authorities to investigate alleged war crimes.
Former war zones still have a heavy military presence that
leads to abuse, said M.A. Sumanthiran, a human rights lawyer and
member of parliament for the Tamil National Alliance (TNA)
opposition party, the former political proxy of the rebels.
He said public opinion in Sri Lanka, where ethnic Sinhalese
form a majority, was hostile to rehabilitated fighters. Rape
victims mostly came forward only if they left the country.
"It is widespread, that's not to say there is a policy, but
there is at least tolerance of such things happening," he told
Reuters this week.
After visiting the north last week, Australian Greens
Senator Lee Rhiannon alleged that soldiers there used Tamil
women as "comfort women", a World War Two reference to women in
occupied areas forced into prostitution by the Japanese army.
The TNA swept the region's first post-war election in
September, showing that the cause of autonomy remains strong,
though violence is seen as unlikely to resume.
