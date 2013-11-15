Sri Lanka's human rights record has come under intense scrutiny as leaders from the Commonwealth of mostly former British colonies gathered in Colombo for a biennial summit. Below is a list of stories related to the summit. Please double-click on the square brackets: LATEST > Commonwealth leaders meet, Sri Lanka human rights under scrutiny > Clothes, suitcases on Sri Lanka beach recall war's bloody endgame > Army occupation angers Sri Lankan Tamils four years after war ends > Sri Lanka says "nothing to hide" despite pressure before summit > British TV crew blocked from reaching Sri Lanka's former war zone EARLIER > Sri Lanka accused of barring human rights delegation > Canada PM to miss Commonwealth summit, cites Sri Lanka rights (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)