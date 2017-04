COLOMBO, July 3 The chief executive officer of Sri Lanka's stock exchange has resigned on personal grounds, three officials said on Wednesday.

Surekha Sellahewa's resignation comes months after allegations of stock manipulation and insider trading hit the market.

"She handed over the resignation letter on July 1 to the Colombo Stock Exchange chairman and she will leave on Oct. 31," a stock exchange official told Reuters. Two other officials confirmed the decision.

Sellahewa, who has been the CEO since 2006, was not available for comment. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)