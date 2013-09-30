COLOMBO, Sept 30 The Colombo Stock Exchange has appointed Rajeeva Bandaranaike as CEO with effect from Nov. 14, it said on Monday, months after the former CEO announced her resignation citing personal grounds.

Bandaranaike, the former head of clearing and settlement division and business development at the exchange, will join the bourse after serving as CEO in two listed firms.

Surekha Sellahewa, CEO since 2006, announced her resignation in early July with effect from Oct. 31, months after allegations of stock manipulation and insider trading hit the market.

The island nation's market is up 2.8 percent so far this year, but daily average volume and turnover have fallen due to lack of retail participation after sentiment was hit by the allegations. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Nick Macfie)