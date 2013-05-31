* Sri Lanka's total debt stood at $47.43 bln by end-2012
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, May 31 Sri Lanka aims to cut its
foreign currency debts and short-term domestic borrowing under a
medium-term debt management plan, the central bank said on
Friday, after it failed to achieve its debt-to-GDP target last
year.
The central bank, releasing a report on Sri Lanka's public
debt management in 2012, said it aims to reduce foreign currency
debts to 30 percent of total outstanding debt by 2016 from last
year's 43 percent.
The $59 billion economy's total foreign currency debt stood
at 2.6 trillion Sri Lanka rupees ($20.67 billion) by end-2012
when total outstanding debt was $47.43 billion.
"Our annual financing programme is arranged in such a way to
minimise our reliance on short-term as well as foreign debt.
That's the strategy," C.J.P. Siriwardena, an assistant governor
at the central bank, told Reuters.
Sri Lanka aims to cut short-term domestic debt to 20 percent
of total domestic debt by 2016 from 25 percent or 813.3 billion
rupees last year.
The Indian Ocean island nation has been mainly borrowing due
to a shortfall in government revenue aggravated by near
three-decade war that hit foreign direct investments (FDI).
After the war ended in May 2009, FDI picked up to a record
high of just over $1 billion last year, but this was only half
of the target.
Low FDI has prompted President Mahinda Rajapaksa to rely
heavily on foreign commercial borrowing mainly from China to
complete ambitious post-war infrastructure projects.
The $59 billion economy last year had a debt-to-gross
domestic product ratio of 79.1 percent, central bank data
showed. This missed a target of 77.7 percent, mainly due to
depreciation of about 10 percent depreciation in the rupee
currency.
The International Monetary Fund, which completed a $2.6
billion loan disbursement last year, has raised concern over Sri
Lanka's public debt, one of the highest among emerging market
economies at more than 600 percent of its tax revenue.
The loan helped Sri Lanka to cut its budget deficit to 6.4
percent of GDP last year from an eight-year high of 9.9 percent
in 2009.
($1 = 126.5000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Stephen Nisbet)