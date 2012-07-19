COLOMBO, July 19 Sri Lanka will have to repay more than $15 billion to foreign lenders such as China and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) from which it has borrowed over the past 15 years, a document submitted to parliament showed on Thursday. Following are the borrowing and repayment details included in the document: Lender Total Loan (in Total repayment Average mln U.S. $) (in mln U.S. $) repayment period in years China 2,962.2 4,901.6 12.2 United States 33.0 86.1 24.5 India 864.8 982.4 13.6 IMF* 2,197.0 2,452.0 5.2 World Bank 1,784.3 2,303.0 23.1 ADB 3,352.9 4,642.7 21.0 JBIC 11.4 19.0 9.0 European No borrowings in the 15 years - Union Total 11,205.6 15,386.8 - *Until July 2011 (Compiled by Shihar Aneez)