* Needs to pay $4.9 bln to China for total loan of $2.96 bln
* China, ADB leading lenders, Western loans low
* Sri Lanka has borrowed $5 bln through five Eurobonds
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, July 19 Sri Lanka will have to repay
more than $15 billion to foreign lenders such as China and the
Asian Development Bank (ADB) from which it has borrowed over the
past 15 years, a document submitted to parliament showed on
Thursday.
The island nation owes China a total $4.9 billion including
interest payments in respect of loans worth $2.96 billion
obtained since 1997, while it must repay $4.64 billion to the
ADB after borrowing $3.35 billion over the same period.
The Chinese loans have an average debt repayment period of
12.2 years, while the ADB loan average is for 21 years, data
showed.
The document detailed Sri Lanka's borrowings and repayments
to lenders including China, the United States, India, the
International Monetary Fund, World Bank, ADB, the Japanese Bank
for International Cooperation (JBIC) and the European Union.
The document was presented by International Monetary
Cooperation Minister Sarath Amunugama in response to a question
from an opposition legislator.
It is not immediately clear if the government has already
started to repay these loans.
Sri Lanka's economic output was $59 billion last year.
The country relies increasingly on China and Chinese
companies for financing and expertise needed for more than $6
billion worth of infrastructure investments it has undertaken
since the end of a three-decade civil war in May 2009.
Opposition parties and economists have raised concerns about
the cost of loans from China, but the government has said
cheaper funding has become difficult to secure as Sri Lanka is
no longer ranked as "lower income" by the World Bank.
The government of President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also
finance minister, has borrowed to invest in the country's
long-neglected infrastructure, selling five sovereign bonds
since 2007 on international markets. The bond sales raised $4
billion to finance such projects and to retire costly short-term
debt.
Most recently, it sold a $1 billion, 10-year Eurobond at a
5.875 percent yield on Tuesday.
Loans from Western countries including the United Stated
have been low in the past 15 years, the data showed. Sri Lanka
has rejected calls from them for an independent probe of human
rights abuses during the final phase of its civil war.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez)