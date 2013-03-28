COLOMBO, March 28 Sri Lanka's top mobile phone
operator Dialog Axiata will roll out the country's
first mobile 4G LTE network, sealing the deal with a 3.2 billion
Sri Lanka rupees ($25.22 million) bid at auction, authorities
said on Thursday.
The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), which
auctioned its mobile 4G LTE spectrum at a base price of 800
million rupees, said the subsidiary of Malaysia's Axiata
had beaten two local rivals.
"We have auctioned 10Mh band in the 1,800 spectrum and the
highest bidder was Dialog," said TRC Director General Anusha
Palpita.
Dialog dominates the local telecoms market, accounting for
55 percent of revenue market share.
($1 = 126.8750 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez)