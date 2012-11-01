COLOMBO Nov 1 Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata PLC
said on Thursday that it will receive a 1.2 billion Malaysian
ringgit ($394 million), 15-year sharia loan to refinance
existing debt and for capital and operational expenditure.
In a filing to the Colombo Stock Exchange, the company said
its board has approved receiving the funding.
Dialog Axiata also said the funds will be utilised
for refinancing of existing debt, payment of fees and expenses
in connection with the refinancing and other purposes.
The company did not disclose which institutions are
providing the facility.
($1 = 3.0460 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)