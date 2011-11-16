BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
COLOMBO, Nov 16 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:
Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs)
received accepted
91-day 6,354 3,000 7.51 7.39
182-day 3,868 1,000 7.54 7.45
364-day 5,099 - - 7.59
Total 15,321 4,000
NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets).
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)
NEW DELHI, June 14 India's exports of engineering goods to Doha have suffered after Arab powers led by Saudi Arabia severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting terrorism, the Engineering Export Promotion Council said in a statement on Wednesday.