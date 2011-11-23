BRIEF-Esaar India disapproves appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says disapproved appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
COLOMBO, Nov 23 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:
Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs)
received accepted
91-day 4,601 3,000 7.95 7.51
182-day 3,866 2,000 8.18 7.54
364-day 4,956 3,000 8.50 -
Total 13,423 8,000
NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). All bids for 364-day T-bills were rejected last week. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)
* Says approved re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain, as chairman and managing director