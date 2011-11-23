COLOMBO, Nov 23 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday:

Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs)

received accepted

91-day 4,601 3,000 7.95 7.51

182-day 3,866 2,000 8.18 7.54

364-day 4,956 3,000 8.50 -

Total 13,423 8,000

NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). All bids for 364-day T-bills were rejected last week. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)