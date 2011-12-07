COLOMBO, Dec 7 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 8,969 4,419 8.28 8.20 182-day 4,847 1,522 8.56 8.50 364-day 7,680 3,480 9.06 8.99 Total 21,496 9,421 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)