US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
COLOMBO, Feb 22 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 10,287 6,747 9.51 9.31 182-day 3,792 1,006 9.64 9.44 364-day 6,072 1,368 10.19 9.99 Total 20,151 9,121 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.