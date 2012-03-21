US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
COLOMBO, March 21 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 9,018 7,128 10.75 10.42 182-day 3,641 - - 10.46 364-day 6,005 1,000 11.11 10.76 Total 18,664 8,128 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.