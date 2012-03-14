US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
COLOMBO, March 14 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 8,538 6,085 10.42 10.11 182-day 3,863 1,103 10.46 10.18 364-day 6,260 1,105 10.76 10.45 Total 18,661 8,293 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.