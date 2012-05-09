COLOMBO, May 9 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 35,692 8,061 12.19 12.11 182-day 8,695 3,372 12.30 12.20 364-day 5,425 510 12.49 12.36 Total 49,812 11,943 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)