COLOMBO, May 30 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 25,360 8,160 11.01 11.58 182-day 31,319 18,319 12.29 12.32 364-day 21,454 5,142 12.60 12.50 Total 78,133 31,621 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)