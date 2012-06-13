COLOMBO, June 13 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 7,579 2,921 10.95 10.86 182-day 10,885 6,935 12.29 12.12 364-day 9,244 1,011 12.67 12.66 Total 27,708 10,867 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)