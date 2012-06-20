BRIEF-Hindustan Copper says co gets notice from India Resources for termination of Surda mine ops
* Says received notice from India Resources Limited, special purpose vehicle of Eastern Goldfields Ltd
COLOMBO, June 20 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 7,190 3,095 11.04 10.95 182-day 11,967 9,232 12.47 12.29 364-day 8,056 3,946 12.78 12.67 Total 27,213 16,273 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)
June 8 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged but adopted a more hawkish tone, while investors awaited a testimony by former FBI Director James Comey.