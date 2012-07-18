COLOMBO, July 18 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 6,958 1,025 11.36 11.34 182-day 35,163 13,470 12.91 12.86 364-day 16,694 2,282 13.16 13.10 Total 58,815 16,777 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)