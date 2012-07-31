COLOMBO, July 31 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Tuesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 6,340 2,650 11.35 11.35 182-day 21,765 18,415 12.87 12.85 364-day 12,770 1,142 13.15 13.15 Total 40,875 22,207 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)