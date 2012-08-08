COLOMBO, Aug 8 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 7,312 3,262 11.37 11.35 182-day 22,492 11,617 12.91 12.87 364-day 11,107 4,302 13.18 13.15 Total 40,911 19,181 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)