COLOMBO, Aug 22 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 5,959 2,774 11.36 11.36 182-day 11,387 8,617 13.02 12.95 364-day 6,426 1,346 13.27 13.23 Total 23,772 12,737 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)