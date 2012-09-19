COLOMBO, Sept 19 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 3,007 1,101 11.41 11.44 182-day 18,211 5,500 12.91 13.12 364-day 5,880 1,000 13.30 13.36 Total 27,098 7,601 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)