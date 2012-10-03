COLOMBO, Oct 3 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 5,393 700 11.00 11.30 182-day 11,865 2,455 12.10 12.57 364-day 21,443 9,860 12.48 13.02 Total 38,701 13,015 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)