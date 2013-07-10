COLOMBO, July 10 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 2,716 1,000 8.63 8.65 182-day 4,387 1,000 9.68 9.70 364-day 35,803 11,742 10.64 10.66 Total 42,906 13,742 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)