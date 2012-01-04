COLOMBO, Jan 4 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 13,113 7,142 8.68 8.68 182-day 5,985 3,075 8.71 8.71 364-day 7,909 3,920 9.31 9.31 Total 27,007 14,137 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). The central bank rejected all bids for 182-day and 364-day T-bills at last week auction. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)