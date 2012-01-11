(Refiles to delete extraneous phrase in paragraph below the table) COLOMBO, Jan 11 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 13,813 7,879 8.68 8.68 182-day 9,127 4,193 8.71 8.71 364-day 7,520 2,724 9.31 9.31 Total 30,460 14,796 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)