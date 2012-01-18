COLOMBO, Jan 18 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 10,808 6,488 8.67 8.68 182-day 5,353 1,408 8.71 8.71 364-day 10,265 4,797 9.31 9.31 Total 26,426 12,693 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)