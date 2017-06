COLOMBO, June 27 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 5,745 3,094 11.12 11.04 182-day 15,388 6,000 12.61 12.47 364-day 8,850 2,705 12.88 12.78 Total 29,983 11,799 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)