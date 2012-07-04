PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 7-mth high ahead of key events

* Gold's safe-haven appeal up ahead of UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meeting * Bullion near highest since Nov hit on Tuesday * Palladium hovers near 3-yr high (Recasts, updates prices, adds quote) By Vijaykumar Vedala BENGALURU, June 7 Gold held near its highest in seven months on Wednesday ahead of key political and economic events that are expected to stoke bullion's safe-haven appeal. A national election in the UK, a policy meeting of the European C