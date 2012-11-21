COLOMBO, Nov 21 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 5,039 1,464 10.74 10.67 182-day 22,377 12,499 12.07 12.05 364-day 17,396 8,461 12.81 12.73 Total 44,812 22,424 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)