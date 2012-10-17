COLOMBO, Oct 17 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 4,829 2,001 10.66 10.63 182-day 5,951 2,967 11.83 11.77 364-day 13,596 6,936 12.37 12.29 Total 24,376 11,904 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)