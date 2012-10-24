COLOMBO, Oct 24 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 5,548 - - 10.66 182-day 4,263 1,148 11.90 11.83 364-day 15,391 9,451 12.48 12.37 Total 25,202 10,599 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). The central bank rejected all the bids for 91-day T-bills. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)