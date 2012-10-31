COLOMBO, Oct 31 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 5,846 524 10.68 - 182-day 7,329 5,558 11.97 11.90 364-day 9,137 2,987 12.56 12.48 Total 22,312 9,069 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). The central bank rejected all the bids for 91-day T-bills. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)