COLOMBO, Nov 7 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 4,680 1,000 10.68 10.68 182-day 11,478 6,568 12.02 11.97 364-day 9,918 3,068 12.65 12.56 Total 26,076 10,636 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). The central bank rejected all the bids for 91-day T-bills. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)