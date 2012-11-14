COLOMBO, Nov 14 Sri Lanka's Central Bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (Pvs) received accepted 91-day 4,953 2,192 10.67 10.68 182-day 19,250 8,080 12.05 12.02 364-day 13,469 5,329 12.73 12.65 Total 37,672 15,601 NOTE: Bids in millions of rupees, yields in percent (previous week's yields in brackets). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)