CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 1

Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Odisha Solar Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac#